Veil Price Down 40.2% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $1,189.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,224.48 or 1.01016907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035963 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.11 or 0.01071155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00412052 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.76 or 0.00523581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00089067 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

