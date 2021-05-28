Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0226

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $18,044.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.56 or 0.00327834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00187657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.26 or 0.00826156 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

