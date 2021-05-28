Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the April 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.63. 15,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,712. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,281,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $837,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $466,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.