Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GLXZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.51. 4,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,951. The company has a market cap of $77.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.53. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
