Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLXZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.51. 4,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,951. The company has a market cap of $77.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.53. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

