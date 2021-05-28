InterCure Ltd (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the April 29th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of InterCure stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133. InterCure has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of InterCure in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

InterCure Ltd engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products for medical use in Israel and internationally. It also invests in bioscience, life sciences, medical equipment, and biotechnology sectors. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

