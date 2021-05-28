Cat Token (CAT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $616,309.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $616,309.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00503644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

