uPlexa 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,133.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. uPlexa has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $10,133.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

