OAX (OAX) Achieves Market Cap of $17.72 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and $473,574.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00079963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $326.15 or 0.00907579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.97 or 0.09177281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00090751 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.