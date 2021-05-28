Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce $66.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.01 million. Navigator posted sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $330.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.11 million to $360.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $373.21 million, with estimates ranging from $311.85 million to $434.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

NVGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 35,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $589.12 million, a PE ratio of -527.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Navigator has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Navigator by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.