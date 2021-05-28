Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $101.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $28.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 258.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $410.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.56 million to $414.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $465.82 million, with estimates ranging from $454.69 million to $476.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. 189,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,430. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $844.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,312 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

