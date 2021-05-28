Sentinel (DVPN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.25 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $26.25 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000102 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.