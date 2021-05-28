$79.02 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to announce $79.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the lowest is $76.23 million. CalAmp posted sales of $80.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $331.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.82 million to $335.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $357.05 million, with estimates ranging from $343.03 million to $366.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CalAmp stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 208,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CalAmp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CalAmp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

