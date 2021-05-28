WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.09 Million

Analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report $230.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.61 million. WNS posted sales of $201.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $976.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.57 million to $990.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. WNS has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

