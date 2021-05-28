CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report $45.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.70 million and the highest is $45.90 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $43.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $182.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.12 million to $185.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $188.65 million, with estimates ranging from $183.04 million to $195.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

CFB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

CFB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 42,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $325,350 in the last 90 days. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

