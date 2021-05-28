Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $16,583.82

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £165.84 ($216.67) and last traded at £162.60 ($212.44), with a volume of 1210801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £162.60 ($212.44).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 198.50 ($2.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88.

In related news, insider James Smith purchased 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

