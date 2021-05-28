BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Up 128.4% in May

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the April 29th total of 89,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,152. The company has a market capitalization of $315.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. Equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

