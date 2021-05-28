The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to announce sales of $11.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.17 billion and the lowest is $11.15 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $10.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.55 billion to $48.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.76 billion to $54.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $1,563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Progressive by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,024. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.