Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Up 127.8% in May

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the April 29th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. 14,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,069. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $49.11.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after acquiring an additional 337,598 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.