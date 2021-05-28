Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-$13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.

CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,848,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,528,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

