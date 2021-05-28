Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.