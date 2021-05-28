Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 30,642 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 564.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.59. 205,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,419,275. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

