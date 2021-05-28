ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $65,310.37 and $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.88 or 0.00512401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004362 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.98 or 0.01454107 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,991,003 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

