Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.51 Million

Brokerages expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report $329.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.40 million. SunPower posted sales of $352.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,989 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $298,309.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,616.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 37,850 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,370,234.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,483,419. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SunPower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SunPower by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.39. 2,237,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.08. SunPower has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $57.52.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.