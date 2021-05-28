Parachute Hits 24 Hour Volume of $158,550.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $158,550.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00072805 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000767 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,015,508 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.