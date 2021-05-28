$68.13 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report sales of $68.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $40.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $459.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $478.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $731.20 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $758.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PLUG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. 40,037,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,107,715. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

