Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUYA. Bank of America raised Tuya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ TUYA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 538,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,114. Tuya has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tuya will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

