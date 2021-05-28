Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) recently:

5/28/2021 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Hamilton Lane was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

5/18/2021 – Hamilton Lane was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

5/17/2021 – Hamilton Lane was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

4/22/2021 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Hamilton Lane was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

4/16/2021 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2021 – Hamilton Lane was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.37. 173,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 49.26%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

