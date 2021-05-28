Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 310.0% from the April 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Legrand stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 39,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,110. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. Legrand has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $21.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

