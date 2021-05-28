Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 344.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyundai Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYMTF traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.57. 47,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,056. Hyundai Motor has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20.

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.

