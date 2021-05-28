PAX Gold Market Cap Achieves $115.50 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $115.50 million and approximately $36.76 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,919.85 or 0.05455763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00078586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00897687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.97 or 0.09065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00090613 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

