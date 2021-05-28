ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 41.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $37.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

