Expanse Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,700.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $11,700.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,189.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,396.90 or 0.06811425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $683.16 or 0.01941384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00495164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00192750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.94 or 0.00730155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00473548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00445456 BTC.

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

