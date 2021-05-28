Observer 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $495,500.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $36.85 million and $495,500.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Observer has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00078586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00897687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.97 or 0.09065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00090613 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OBSRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.