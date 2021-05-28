Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.60 Million

Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce sales of $111.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.50 million and the highest is $111.70 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $85.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $502.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.19 million to $504.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $629.63 million to $657.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

