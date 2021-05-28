Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post sales of $333.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.90 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $296.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.30. 532,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

