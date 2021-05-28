Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to announce $242.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.80 million and the highest is $248.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $967.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $974.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agiliti.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of AGTI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 305,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,434. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

