111 (NASDAQ:YI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

111 (NASDAQ:YI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.68 million-$470.10 million.

Shares of YI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. 185,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,313. 111 has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.82.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of 111 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

