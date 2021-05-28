GAM Holding AG Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $318.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.56 and a 200-day moving average of $287.18. The company has a market cap of $338.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.07.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

