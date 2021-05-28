Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGTK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. Pacific Green Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Get Pacific Green Technologies alerts:

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.