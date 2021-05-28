Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGTK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. Pacific Green Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.65.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
