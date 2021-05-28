Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Down 95.1% in May

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUMSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Puma stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Puma has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

