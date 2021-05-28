PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Up 275.0% in May

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS PPCCY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. PICC Property and Casualty has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

