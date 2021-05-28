PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0165 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $3,315.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,189.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,396.90 or 0.06811425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $683.16 or 0.01941384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00495164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00192750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.94 or 0.00730155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00473548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00445456 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,253,843 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

