Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post sales of $223.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.25 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $146.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $941.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.98 million to $944.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 67.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cumulus Media by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 53,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,144. The firm has a market cap of $224.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.21. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.