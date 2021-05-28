Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 373.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,136 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.94.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $13.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.51. The company had a trading volume of 587,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.