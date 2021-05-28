STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $133.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.26 million to $133.77 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $548.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.64 million to $550.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $617.84 million, with estimates ranging from $615.76 million to $621.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 917,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.