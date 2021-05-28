Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,583,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,784. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.72.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

