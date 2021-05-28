Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 49.26%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.37. The stock had a trading volume of 173,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

