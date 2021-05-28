RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 1,019,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,129. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.