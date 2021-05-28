Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-$183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.724 EPS.

NYSE DAVA traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05. Endava has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 129.85, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Endava presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

