Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.16 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.470 EPS.

ZS stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $194.12. 129,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,418. Zscaler has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Cowen began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.67.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,812 shares of company stock worth $14,759,243. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

